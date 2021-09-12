Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $10,745,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $6,298,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $21,518,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $1,858,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIC stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. The firm had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

