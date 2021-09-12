Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 192,035.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,953 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after buying an additional 953,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after buying an additional 701,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $49,603,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Catalent by 9.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after buying an additional 470,900 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $137.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.11 and its 200 day moving average is $112.33. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

