Analysts Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Announce $2.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the lowest is $2.00. Danaher reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $329.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,443,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,164. Danaher has a 12 month low of $201.44 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.81 and its 200 day moving average is $263.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Danaher by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Danaher by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.