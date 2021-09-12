Analysts Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce $154.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.83 million. Employers posted sales of $181.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $634.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $653.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $643.79 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $658.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE:EIG traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $40.08. 73,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,347. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.02. Employers has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Employers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Employers by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Employers by 0.6% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 42,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Employers by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

