Analysts Anticipate Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. Funko reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

In related news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $2,452,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,493 shares of company stock worth $25,815,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Funko by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 505,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

