Analysts Anticipate Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.27). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nyxoah.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYXH. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

NYXH remained flat at $$30.14 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,452. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.