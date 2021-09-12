Analysts Anticipate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will post sales of $213.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.24 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year sales of $758.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $757.78 million to $758.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Upstart.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.45.

Upstart stock traded down $19.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.46. 6,390,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,917. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $294.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.73.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,876,466 shares of company stock valued at $383,267,700 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,750,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.