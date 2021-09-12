Analysts Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to Post $1.49 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Ashland Global reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,055. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.56. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

