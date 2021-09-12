Analysts Expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). DigitalBridge Group reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $377,848,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,612. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.90.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

