Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.47. 1,823,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,086. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 120.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

