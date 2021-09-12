Analysts Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.88 Million

Analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to post $141.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.16 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $136.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $575.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.25 million to $578.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $609.47 million, with estimates ranging from $603.73 million to $620.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE EVTC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 259,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,431. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $46.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after buying an additional 240,345 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 49,297 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

