Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. The Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,888,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after buying an additional 512,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,208,000 after buying an additional 71,427 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after buying an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

