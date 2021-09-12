Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. The Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 27,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after buying an additional 75,073 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after buying an additional 366,083 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 430,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after buying an additional 103,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

