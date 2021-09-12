Analysts Expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will report sales of $255.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.00 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $288.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $933.10 million to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $725.23 million, with estimates ranging from $698.00 million to $768.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WOW traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. 575,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,592. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 2.11.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

