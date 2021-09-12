Analysts Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) PT at $43.50

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $33.66 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 62,511 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,664 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 54,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 106,615.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.