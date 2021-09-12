Analysts Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Target Price at $188.33

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.59. The company had a trading volume of 321,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,479. The firm has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $202.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.60 and a 200 day moving average of $185.18.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 75.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Diageo by 15.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 4.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.