Analysts Set EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Price Target at $53.92

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.92.

EDPFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of EDPFY stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.07. 8,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,720. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

