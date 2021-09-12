Analysts Set Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Price Target at €31.00

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €31.00 ($36.47).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of JEN stock traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €30.80 ($36.24). 64,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 52-week high of €31.82 ($37.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.