Analysts Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Target Price at $27.50

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

MAG Silver stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.85. 377,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,574. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.50 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at $37,579,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 32.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after acquiring an additional 770,312 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 16.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,707,000 after acquiring an additional 681,416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 17,823.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 39.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after purchasing an additional 250,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

