Analysts Set Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) PT at $12.33

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MESA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. 479,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $266.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 48.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 237,451 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 121.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 142.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 641,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

