Analysts Set Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) PT at GBX 601.17

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 601.17 ($7.85).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 607 ($7.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 77,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total value of £431,603.20 ($563,892.34). Also, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total value of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25).

RTO stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 592.20 ($7.74). 1,374,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,181. The stock has a market cap of £11.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 592.80 ($7.74). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 553.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 837.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

