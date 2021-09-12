Analysts Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target at $21.67

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lifted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.