Analysts Set Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target at $152.57

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of TPTX opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

