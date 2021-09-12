Analysts Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT at $63.50

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Viasat by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,665,000 after acquiring an additional 71,276 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 255,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,409. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. Viasat has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

