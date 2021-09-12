Analyzing Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) & Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Life Storage 26.92% 7.60% 3.84%

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Life Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Life Storage $616.77 million 15.97 $151.57 million $3.97 31.68

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Life Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57 Life Storage 0 3 5 0 2.63

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $24.42, suggesting a potential upside of 33.45%. Life Storage has a consensus price target of $113.42, suggesting a potential downside of 9.81%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Life Storage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Life Storage beats Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.