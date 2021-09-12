Anglo American plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Anglo American in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $3.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $21.25 on Friday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

