Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $149.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 935,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,827.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,670 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

