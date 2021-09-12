ANON (ANON) Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 50% higher against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a total market capitalization of $41,175.94 and approximately $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

