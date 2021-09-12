Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $419.76.

Anthem stock opened at $357.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.49 and a 200-day moving average of $373.73. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,903 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Anthem by 39.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,580,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Anthem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

