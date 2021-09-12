Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $69.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.61, but opened at $37.21. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 212,830 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APLS. Cowen lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $162,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,568,612.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,708. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

