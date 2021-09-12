Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,613,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,418 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.3% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Apple worth $2,001,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Apple by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037,609 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after buying an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

