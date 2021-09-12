Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$2.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08 billion-$6.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.72. The company has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.59.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

