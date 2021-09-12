AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.15.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $77.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.38. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $2,612,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,529 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

