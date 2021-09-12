AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.15.
Shares of NYSE APP opened at $77.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.38. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $90.03.
In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $2,612,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,529 in the last 90 days.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
