Ares Protocol (ARES) Trading 18.5% Lower This Week

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $656,014.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00070332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00130074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00182249 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.22 or 0.07310675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,960.16 or 0.99933953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.63 or 0.00884157 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,865,076 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

