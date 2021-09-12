Argon Trading Down 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0866 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $231,032.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00069304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00126998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00180442 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,881.29 or 1.00052437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.19 or 0.07085042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.71 or 0.00926732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002982 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,321,639 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

