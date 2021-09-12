Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,137 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 47,497 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $1,246,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.