Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 10,448 StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 14.80. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

STEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.