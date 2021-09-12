Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in James River Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 257.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 44.4% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 82,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

JRVR opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

