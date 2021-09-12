Arizona State Retirement System Has $345,000 Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,538,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,867,000 after acquiring an additional 896,438 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,821,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,773,000 after buying an additional 837,037 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth about $12,021,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,163,000 after buying an additional 832,030 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,739,000 after buying an additional 678,500 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCS opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

