Arizona State Retirement System Sells 267 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter worth $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter worth $107,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

In related news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,637,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

