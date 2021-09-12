Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 98,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,367,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Senseonics by 710.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Senseonics by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.50. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Senseonics news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,020,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,628.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

