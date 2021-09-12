Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.91.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

