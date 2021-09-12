Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ASXC opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.50. Asensus Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. On average, analysts predict that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $616,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

