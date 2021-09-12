Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,199.67 ($67.93).

AHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ashtead Group to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 30th.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

LON:AHT opened at GBX 5,834 ($76.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,719 ($35.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,872 ($76.72). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,586.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,020.48. The company has a market cap of £26.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

