ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €780.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on ASML in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on ASML in a report on Monday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €644.25 ($757.94).

