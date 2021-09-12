Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $28,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 45.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,113 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $65,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

