Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $59,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,414,000 after purchasing an additional 713,344 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,998,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,286,000 after buying an additional 80,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,086,000 after buying an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after purchasing an additional 99,347 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MGV stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.00. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.48 and a 52 week high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.