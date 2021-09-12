Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Mills by 30.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 172.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of General Mills by 285.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 971,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,595,000 after acquiring an additional 719,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE GIS opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.20. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

