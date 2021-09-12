AstroNova (ALOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter.

Get AstroNova alerts:

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 million, a P/E ratio of 76.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstroNova stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of AstroNova worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.