Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Athersys were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Athersys by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 426,118 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Athersys by 36.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 904,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Athersys by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,063,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 427,666 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 758.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 670,834 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 3,234.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 692,145 shares in the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Athersys alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ATHX stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Athersys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -1.71.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.